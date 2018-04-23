Audio Network Limited, a global music company creating high-quality, original music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media, has been awarded by Her Majesty the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

The annual awards, announced on Her Majesty The Queen's birthday April 21, are the UK's most prestigious business awards, recognising and celebrating business excellence across the UK in the areas of Innovation, Sustainable Development, International Trade, and Promoting Opportunity Through Social Mobility.

As the award recipient for International Trade, Audio Network has been recognised for its phenomenal international growth over the past six years, with export sales growing by £13.8 million, representing 73% of total annual sales.

This is the third award for Audio Network from Her Majesty The Queen with previous recognitions of the Queen's Award for Innovation in 2008 and International Trade in 2012.

Robb Smith, CEO of Audio Network said, "At our core, we are committed to crafting and sharing with the world the best music from renowned artists and composers. It's an honour for us to be acknowledged through the Queen's Award for our strength in International Trade."

The award will be presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of the County, Her Majesty The Queen's local representative, at the Audio Network headquarters in London, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace in June.

ABOUT AUDIO NETWORK LIMITED

Founded in2001 by Andrew Sunnucks and Robert Hurst, Audio Network is a global music company creating original, high-quality music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media. With more than 150,000 wholly-owned tracks from renowned composers, respected producers, and known and emerging artists, the catalogue covers a broad range of genres, and offers simple licensing across multiple platforms, anywhere, and forever. Audio Network Limited is headquartered in London with 9 offices in 8 countries around the world.

