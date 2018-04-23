

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 53.3.



That's up from 53.1 in March, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output, new orders and employment all increased at faster rates, while output inflation remained marked relative to historical data.



Backlogs of work, output prices, input prices, stocks of purchases and stocks of finished goods also continued to expand, while new export orders fell into contraction.



