

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,070-point plateau and it's expected to take further damage on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amid a lack of major catalysts as earnings and data have been inconsistent. The European markets were mixed, and the U.S. bourses were down - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and the oil and insurance stocks.



For the day, the index tumbled 45.83 points or 1.47 percent to finish at 3,071.54 after trading between 3,065.92 and 3,111.17. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 36.30 points or 2.00 percent to end at 1,778.34.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.26 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.17 percent, Agricultural Bank of China skidded 1.06 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.54 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.49 percent, China Life dropped 1.39 percent, Ping An Insurance dipped 0.51 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.01 percent, PetroChina tumbled 1.42 percent and China Vanke slid 0.26 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks were down on Friday, extending losses in the previous session.



The Dow slid 201.95 points or 0.82 percent to 24,462.94, the NASDAQ lost 91.93 points or 1.27 percent to 7,146.13 and the S&P fell 22.99 points or 0.85 percent to 2,670.14. On the week, the Dow added 4 percent, the NASDAQ gained 0.6 percent and the S&P added 0.5 percent.



Apple (AAPL) weighed on the markets as the tech giant fell under pressure after analysts warned of disappointing iPhone sales in Q2. But shares of General Electric (GE) and industrial giant Honeywell (HON) moved higher after reporting results that beat the street.



The downward move was exaggerated by low volume amid a lack of major U.S. economic data. Reports are due this week for home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods orders and first quarter GDP - as well as earnings news for Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Coca-Cola (KO), Boeing (BA), and Verizon (VZ).



Crude oil was steady, with Brent at $74.14 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $68.76.



