VFS Global Brings UK Visa Services Closer to Applicants in Thailand With The Launch of its 'Mobile Visa Application Centre' Solution

BANGKOK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

VFS Global has today unveiled the first-of-its-kind 'Visa Application Centre on wheels', a new and innovative solution for UK visa applicants in Bangkok, Thailand. The Mobile Visa Application Centre (MVAC) is a customised mobile facility, equipped with end-to-end technology to enroll biometrics and accept visa applications remotely from any location for individual or group submissions.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624234/VFS_Global_Logo.jpg )



As part of the endeavor to offer enhanced visa services and solutions for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide as an industry pioneer since 2001, VFS Global's MVAC aims to provide a modern, market-leading service for customers in Thailand. This innovative solution caters to applicants who may face challenges in accessing the nearest fixed Visa Application Centre and would therefore prefer the centre to come to them.

Key benefits of VFS Global's MVAC:

Convenience to applicants through improved accessibility

Greater reach for Governments, authorities with the ability to service remote locations

Requirements can be scheduled on-demand at short notice to service applicant-surges or emergencies at any location

Data capture and transfer through secure and certified systems

To avail the service, applicants must choose Bangkok as the location and select 'Mobile VAC- Crystal Design Center' or 'Mobile VAC- Thanya Park' in the appointment category. Applicants can fill the online application form and book appointments at https://www.gov.uk/check-uk-visa.

Address and timings:

Crystal Design Centre (CDC)

1420/1 Praditmanutham Road, Ladprao, Bangkok

(Monday 0930 hrs - 1500hrs)

Thanya Park

735,735/1-8 Sri Nakarin Road, Suan Luang, Bangkok

(Tuesday 0930 hrs - 1500hrs)

Note: There is a minimal fee of THB 3,800 per application which must be paid online through credit card.

For more information about the service:

Call: 02-168-7394 (09:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs Monday to Friday)

or

Email: ukviodmvbkk@vfsglobal.com

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With 2,587 Application Centres, operations in 137 countries across five continents and over 167 million applications processed as on

31 March 2018, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 58 client governments. VFS Global's worldwide operations are certified ISO 9001:2008 for Quality Management System, ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management System and ISO 14001:2004 for Environmental Management System. For more information, please visit http://www.vfsglobal.com .

Media Contact:

Peter Brun

peterb@vfsglobal.com

VFS Global