

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Monday, failing to sustain an initial upward move despite a weaker yen, amid worries about tech companies' earnings results and rising U.S. bond yields.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 39.50 points or 0.18 percent to 22,122.74, off a low of 22078.22 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.5 percent, while Sony is declining almost 1 percent, Panasonic is down 0.4 percent and Canon is lower by 0.2 percent despite a weaker yen.



Tech stocks are mixed. Advantest is adding almost 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is down 0.5 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is adding 0.4 percent, while Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are rising more than 2 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.5 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Mitsui E&S Holdings is gaining more than 8 percent, T&D Holdings is rising almost 6 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings is advancing more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Terumo Corp. is declining more than 3 percent, Nikon Corp. is down more than 2 percent and Otsuka Holdings is lower by almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 53.3. That's up from 53.1 in March, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday as a continued decline by shares of tech giant Apple weighed on the markets after an analyst at Morgan Stanley warned of disappointing iPhone sales in the June quarter. The downward move may have been exaggerated somewhat by below average volume, as some traders remained on the sidelines amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.



The Dow slid 201.95 points or 0.8 percent to 24,462.94, the Nasdaq tumbled 91.93 points or 1.3 percent to 7,146.13 and the S&P 500 slumped 22.99 points or 0.9 percent to 2,670.14.



The major European markets turned in another mixed performance on Friday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures edged higher on Friday, recovering from a steep drop after U.S. President Donald Trump accused OPEC of keeping oil prices artificially high. WTI crude edged up $0.09 to $68.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX