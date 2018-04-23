

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China's largest music-streaming company, is preparing what would be one of the biggest technology IPOs ever following the successful debut of its European counterpart, Spotify Technology SA.



The digital-music business of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY.PK) plans to interview potential underwriting banks over roughly the next month, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The initial public offering, potentially coming in the second half of 2018, would be one of the largest deals of the year and is expected to raise billions in proceeds. Tencent Music is expected to list in the U.S., but it is unlikely to make a final venue decision for several months, the report said.



Tencent Music's move toward going public is the latest sign that the IPO market is gaining steam.



Tencent Music's offering could value the business in excess of $25 billion, some of the report said.



