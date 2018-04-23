

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday following the negative lead from Wall Street on Friday as technology stocks declined. Investors are cautious as they kept an eye on rising U.S. bond yields and awaited earnings results from several major companies this week.



The Australian market is advancing despite the weak cues from Wall Street. Mining, energy and bank stocks are all higher.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 24.20 points or 0.41 percent to 5,893.00, just off a high of 5,894.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 21.00 points or 0.35 percent to 5,985.40.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is advancing almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is up 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding 0.2 percent.



A court in Brazil has granted an additional 66 days for BHP Billiton, Vale and their joint venture partner Samarco to negotiate a settlement of multi-billion dollar public civil claims over the 2015 mine dam collapse in Brazil.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is declining 0.6 percent after gold prices eased on Friday.



Meanwhile, shares of Newcrest Mining are rising 2 percent after the gold miner said it has received approval to use the old Cadia Hill open pit as a tailings storage facility after a partial dam collapse halted operations at its biggest mine last month.



Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices edged up Friday. Oil Search is adding 0.2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is up 0.3 percent and Santos is rising 1 percent.



AGL Energy's shares are rising almost 1 percent after the company agreed to sell its small generation and compressed natural gas refueling assets to a consortium led by Whitehelm Capital.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent. Commonwealth Bank is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said it is considering a possible class action suit against financial services giant AMP, which has admitted to cheating customers. Shares of AMP are declining more than 1 percent.



iSelect's shares are plunging more than 54 percent after the price comparison website cut its full-year earnings outlook and announced the resignation of chief executive Scott Wilson with immediate effect.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7666, down from US$0.7709 on Friday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower, failing to sustain an initial upward move despite a weaker yen, amid worries about tech companies' earnings results and rising U.S. bond yields.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 39.50 points or 0.18 percent to 22,122.74, off a low of 22078.22 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.5 percent, while Sony is declining almost 1 percent, Panasonic is down 0.4 percent and Canon is lower by 0.2 percent despite a weaker yen.



Tech stocks are mixed. Advantest is adding almost 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is down 0.5 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is adding 0.4 percent, while Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are rising more than 2 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.5 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Mitsui E&S Holdings is gaining more than 8 percent, T&D Holdings is rising almost 6 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings is advancing more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Terumo Corp. is declining more than 3 percent, Nikon Corp. is down more than 2 percent and Otsuka Holdings is lower by almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 53.3. That's up from 53.1 in March, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan are all lower, while Shanghai and Singapore are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday as a continued decline by shares of tech giant Apple weighed on the markets after an analyst at Morgan Stanley warned of disappointing iPhone sales in the June quarter. The downward move may have been exaggerated somewhat by below average volume, as some traders remained on the sidelines amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.



The Dow slid 201.95 points or 0.8 percent to 24,462.94, the Nasdaq tumbled 91.93 points or 1.3 percent to 7,146.13 and the S&P 500 slumped 22.99 points or 0.9 percent to 2,670.14.



The major European markets turned in another mixed performance on Friday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures edged higher on Friday, recovering from a steep drop after U.S. President Donald Trump accused OPEC of keeping oil prices artificially high. WTI crude edged up $0.09 to $68.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



