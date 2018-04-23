Maurel & Prom - Q1 2018 sales: $128 million

Paris, 23 April 2018

Q1 2018 sales: $128 million

Significant increase in sales compared to Q4 2017 Positive impact of the upturn in oil prices Stable production in Gabon (-1% v. Q4 2017) and strong growth in Tanzania

(+24% v. Q4 2017)



Q1 2018 sales

Change Q1 2018 v. Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Q4 2017 Total production sold over the period, M&P share million barrels of oil 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.7 +6% +5% million MMBTU 1.9 1.4 2.7 2.8 3.4 +78% +24% Average sale price Oil, in $/bbl 52.8 48.6 50.0 59.7 66.3 +26% +11% Gas, in $/BTU 3.18 3.22 3.13 3.12 3.18 +0% +2% EUR/USD exchange rate 1.06 1.10 1.17 1.18 1.23 +16% +4% Sales (in $m) Oil production 91 87 97 109 124 +36% +14% Gabon 86 83 90 102 115 +34% +13% Tanzania 5 4 7 7 9 +78% +27% Drilling operations 5 3 4 4 4 -23% -4% Consolidated sales (in $m) 96 90 101 113 128 +33% +13% Consolidated sales (in €m) 90 81 86 97 104 +15% +7%

The favourable trend in sales results from a sharp increase in the average price of the sale of oil produced in Gabon ($66.3/bbl, +26% versus Q1 2017, +11% versus Q4 2017).

Additionally, Q1 sales in Gabon were positively impacted (in the amount of about $8 million) by an entitlement volume that exceeded production for the quarter in question.

Hydrocarbon production in Q1 2018

Change Q1 2018 v. Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Q4 2017 Production operated by Maurel & Prom (100%) Oil bopd 24,303 25,104 26,290 24,144 23,975 -1% -1% Gas MMcf/d 43.3 30.7 60.0 62.2 77.0 +78% +24% TOTAL boepd 31,509 30,221 36,268 34,514 36,804 +17% +7% Maurel & Prom

share of production Oil bopd 19,442 20,083 21,032 19,315 19,180 -1% -1% Gas MMcf/d 20.8 14.8 28.8 29.9 37.0 +78% +24% TOTAL boepd 22,905 22,542 25,828 24,299 25,346 +11% +4%

Operated oil production in Gabon in Q1 2018 totalled 23,975 bopd, with 19,180 bopd as M&P's share (80%). This level of production remained virtually unchanged compared to Q4 2017 and Q1 2017.

As previously announced and with a view to mitigating the natural depletion of the fields, Maurel & Prom resumed its drilling operations in 2018, after they were suspended in 2015. The work programme includes eleven development wells and three sidetracks. In accordance with the agreed schedule, drilling of the first well began on 17 March. The expected positive effects on production should be seen in the second half of the year.

In Tanzania, average gas output totalled 77.0 MMcf/d (operated share), corresponding to 37.0 MMcf/d as M&P's share (48.06%). In March 2018, the Mnazi Bay field achieved a record production level of 84.8 MMcf/d, after it exceeded the monthly production threshold of 80.0 MMcf/d for the first time in February 2018. This production increase seeks to address the gas demand growth in order to meet national requirements.

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

