BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank starts 2018 with a strong Q1 result

BinckBank starts 2018 with a strong Q1 result:

Number of transactions in 18Q1 27% higher than 17Q4 and 29% higher than 17Q1

Record number of transactions in Italy and Belgium

Net earnings per share 18Q1: € 0.13 (17Q4: € 0.07; 17Q1: € 0.02)

Collateralised lending increases to over € 600 million

Decrease in operating expenses partly as a result of lower amortisation of intangible assets

Cost/income ratio for 18Q1: 71%

BinckBank introduces new competitive price plan

New price plan introduces 'combination discount' for customers with multiple Binck products

BinckBank launches 'Binck Sparen' ('Binck Savings') in the Netherlands

Initial application of IFRS 9 as per 1 January 2018 impacts equity with € 1.9 million (decrease)

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2186108/844986.pdf)



