SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Propylene Oxide Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of propylene oxide and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The propylene oxide market will witness a promising growth with the growing demand from end-user industries such as food and beverages, automobile, and construction," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, the market in APAC will experience a moderate growth during the forecast period," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Propylene Oxide Market:

Shifting of polypropylene oxide production to regions with low-cost feedstocks

Rapid adoption of vertical integration by leading suppliers

Increasing focus on adoption of circular economy by suppliers

Shifting of polypropylene oxide production to regions with low-cost feedstocks

In the recent years, there has been an increase in the availability of low-cost feedstocks, such as shale gas and coal used in the production of polypropylene. The availability of low-cost feedstocks reduces the cost of raw materials.

Rapid adoption of vertical integration by leading suppliers

Globally, the suppliers are increasingly focusing on adopting vertical integration strategies. This helps the buyers reduce the dependence on third-parties of raw materials, which further leads to a reduction in the lead time.

Increasing focus on adoption of circular economy by suppliers

In the propylene oxide market, the suppliers are investing in various initiatives to attain circular economy. The adoption of supplier economy helps the suppliers enhance their brand value. In addition, the suppliers can also reduce carbon footprints in their operations.

