

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported a profit for the first-quarter 2018 that declined about 46 percent from last year, due to lower income from discontinued operations, higher restructuring and acquisition-related charges and higher net financial expenses, as well as the effect of the first-quarter 2017 gain on the sale of real estate assets, partly offset by improvements in operational performance and lower income taxes. But, comparable sales growth was 5%.



Looking ahead, the company reiterated its targets for the 2017-2020 period of 4-6% comparable sales growth and an average annual 100 basis points improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin.



Net income attributable to shareholders for the first-quarter of 2018 declined to 125 million euros from the prior year's 232 million euros, with earnings per share decreasing to 0.13 euros from 0.25 euros last year.



Discontinued operations included a 23 million euros positive impact related to the fair market value of the remaining interest in Philips Lighting and a net gain of 8 million euros related to the final settlement with regard to the combined Lumileds and Automotive businesses. In the first-quarter 2017, Discontinued operations included the operating results of Lighting and the combined Lumileds and Automotive businesses of 67 million euros and 65 million euros respectively, prior to their deconsolidation during the course of 2017.



Net income from continuing operations was 94 million euros, which included higher restructuring and acquisition-related charges and bond redemption costs of 52 million euros, compared to 128 million euros in the first-quarter of 2017.



Sales for the first-quarter dropped to 3.94 billion euros from the prior year's 4.04 billion euros in the prior year. But, comparable sales growth was 5%, reflecting high-single-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses and mid single-digit growth in the Personal Health businesses, while the Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses remained flat year-on-year.



Comparable order intake increased 10% compared to the prior year.



In the first quarter, procurement savings amounted to 50 million euros. Overhead and other productivity programs resulted in savings of 51 million euros. Philips continues to target annual savings of 400 million euros in 2018.



Philips said it continues to make progress in line with the terms of the consent decree, which is primarily focused on the defibrillator manufacturing in the US; this included inspections by independent auditors and resumption of shipments of its FRx and FR3 AEDs to markets outside of the US.



