Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering gene therapy technologies to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases, appointed Dr. Peter Lichtlen to the Board of Directors, as a non-executive, independent member effective from April 1, 2018. Dr. Peter Lichtlen was Chief Medical Officer at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. until the company's acquisition by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals earlier this year and has 18 years of leadership experience in the field of biotechnology.

Annette Clancy, Chair of the Board of Directors of Lysogene said ''I am delighted to welcome Peter to the Board. I believe his extensive, international, clinical and development experience will add very significant competencies and value to our Board.''

Prior to joining Sucampo, Dr. Lichtlen was at ESBATech AG (acquired by Alcon/Novartis in 2009), which he joined in 2000. At ESBATech, Dr. Lichtlen served as Medical Director/Head Clinical Research and Development and was a member of its senior management team, from 2004 to 2010.

Dr. Lichtlen also co-founded Numab AG, a Swiss biotechnology company that develops antibody-based therapeutics, where he remains a member of the Board of Directors and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lichtlen also currently serves on the scientific advisory board of Apidel SA, a drug delivery company. Dr. Lichtlen is a member of the Swiss Medical Association (FMH) and the Swiss Association of Pharmaceutical Professionals (SwAPP), the author of various peer-reviewed articles, and the holder of several patents. Dr. Lichtlen earned a Bachelor's Degree in business administration, and doctorate degrees in medicine and molecular biology at the University of Zurich.

Dr. Peter Lichtlen said "I am truly thrilled to join Lysogene's Board at this exciting time with the company initiating its pivotal clinical trial for its lead programme later this year. I will do all I can to help bring Lyosogene's truly innovative products, which are so desperately needed by patients, to the market. I trust that the strategic and operational experience I have gained by working on early and late stage orphan and rare disease projects over the past years, will be valuable for the company."

It is also announced that Dr Olivier Danos has resigned from the Board effective April 1, 2018.

Dr. Olivier Danos said: "I am very proud of the work I have been able to do as a co-founder of Lysogene with Karen Aiach since 2009 and as a Board member. It was decided, at the time of my appointment as Chief Scientific Officer of RegenxBio Inc. that I should step down from the Lysogene Board after a transition period agreed by both parties. I wish every success to Lysogene in the future and I look forward to remaining involved with the Company in its scientific endeavours."

Annette Clancy and Karen Aiach said that, on behalf of the Board and the Management team, they wish to offer their heartfelt thanks to Olivier for his major contribution to the evolution of Lysogene and welcome his continued support of the Company.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of rare diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA is expected to start in 2018, a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis in 2019, while we are currently collaborating to define the clinical development path for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome. www.lysogene.com

Forward looking statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180422005058/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Julie Coulot Emmanuel Huynh, 33 1 44 71 94 95

lysogene@newcap.eu

or

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos, +41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com