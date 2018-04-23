Peninsula Launches National Employer Campaign After Tribunal Claims Soar by 90%

MANCHESTER, England, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today the UK's most trusted employer focused HR consultancy, Peninsula, launched a national campaign to help employers safeguard their businesses.

The DontShellOut campaign was launched in response to the massive surge in employment tribunal claims following a landmark ruling which abolished tribunal fees. As of March 2018, single tribunal claims increased by 90%.

The campaign centres around how employing just 'one bad egg' can lead to an employment tribunal, potentially costing a small business tens of thousands of pounds. Commencing with a national seminar programme, business owners can receive top tips on managing disruptive employees, enabling them to manage more confidently and effectively. Attendees will also gain access to template disciplinary polices which outline clear and fair procedures if ever faced with a disciplinary issue in the workplace.

James Potts, Head of Legal at Peninsula, said: "Over the past nine months, we have seen the number of tribunal applications climb up to historic levels."

Mr Potts added, "If employers are taken to a tribunal it is essential that they seek the right advice however prevention is the better cure. If businesses implement the right systems, procedures and practices they can reduce their vulnerability to a claim and can be confident they have nothing to fear if they are. At Peninsula, that's what we do every day for our clients. We are predicting a very busy time ahead for employers."

Peter Done, Group Managing Director and Founder of Peninsula, added: "The aim of the DontShellOut campaign is to educate business owners across the UK about the vulnerabilities they face when managing people. Peninsula was founded thirty-five years ago after I lost an employment tribunal due to receiving poor legal advice. Be prepared to pay average unfair dismissal costs of £30,000 if you haven't followed the correct procedures, and with tribunal claims souring all it takes is one bad egg trying their luck."

