Queen's Award for Enterprise Announce Gresham as a Winner

LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Investment in innovation and successful international expansionhelpssecureBritain'smost coveted business accolade, The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2018

Gresham Technologies plc, the leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions, is delighted to announce that it has won the Queen's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category. Winners of this category have had to demonstrate outstanding year on year export growth.

Built at its state of the art Innovation Labs in Bristol, Gresham's Clareti platform has been designed to help financial services firms get control of their most complex data. Gresham won its first Clareti customer in 2012 and now has approximately 80 customers around the world including USA, Canada, continental Europe, Australia, Japan and Singapore.

Over the last three years, overseas sales have grown by 144%. In 2017, Clareti software revenues grew 74% globally and international trade now makes up over 50% of Gresham's turnover. The company has expanded from its UK operations and now employs staff all around the globe including Luxembourg, New York, Sydney, Melbourne, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Ian Manocha, CEO of Gresham:

"It is a huge honour for Gresham to receive this important recognition. It is a strong endorsement of our advanced technology, and the fabulous work of our global team. As an outstanding British company with a strong commitment to innovation, we are on a mission to help businesses gain control over their most challenging data.

We have grown significantly in recent years and our reputation for exceptional delivery to our clients is matched only by the passion and commitment of the Gresham team here in the UK, and overseas."

Further information can be found on the Gresham website greshamtech.com or on Twitter @GreshamTech

About Gresham Technologies plc

Gresham is a leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions. Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (GHT.L) and headquartered in the City of London, its customers include some of the world's largest financial institutions, all of whom are served locally from offices located in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Gresham's award-winning Clareti software platform has been designed to provide financial institutions with complete certainty in their data processing. Clareti is a highly flexible and fully scalable platform for ensuring the integrity of data across an enterprise. It is designed to address today's most challenging financial control, risk management, data governance and regulatory compliance problems. Learn more at www.greshamtech.com.