F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Net Asset Value

To: Company Announcements

Date:23 April 2018

Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Net Asset Value



Net Asset Value

The unaudited net asset value per share of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited ("FCRE") as at 31 March 2018 was 106.8 pence. This represents an increase of 1.8 per cent from the net asset value per share as at 31 December 2017 of 104.9 pence and a NAV total return for the quarter of 3.0 per cent.

The net asset value is based on the external valuation of the Group's property portfolio prepared by Cushman & Wakefield.

The net asset value is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The net asset value includes all income to 31 March 2018 and is calculated after deduction of all dividends paid prior to that date. It does not include a provision for the dividend for the quarter to 31 March 2018, which is expected to be paid in June 2018.

Share Price

The share price was 100.0 pence per share at 31 March 2018, which represented a discount of 6.4 per cent to the NAV per share announced above. The share price total return for the quarter was -2.0 per cent.

Breakdown of NAV movement

Set out below is a breakdown of the change to the unaudited net asset value per share calculated under IFRS over the period from 31 December 2017 to 31 March 2018.

Pence per share % of opening NAV Net asset value per share as at 31 December 2017 104.9 Unrealised movement in valuation of property portfolio (including the effect of gearing) 1.9 1.8* Net asset value per share as at 31 March 2018 106.8 1.8

* The un-geared increase in the valuation of the property portfolio over the quarter to 31 March 2018 was 1.3%.

The net gearing as at 31 March 2018 was 27.7% #

# Bank debt (less net current assets) divided by fair value of investment properties





Portfolio Analysis £m % of portfolio as at 31 March 2018 % capital value movement in quarter Offices 92.6 26.1 0.2 West End 28.2 8.0 - South East 33.8 9.5 0.1 Rest of UK 30.6 8.6 0.6 Retail 61.5 17.3 (0.3) West End 8.4 2.4 - Rest of London 3.8 1.1 (1.9) South East 18.3 5.1 0.1 Rest of UK 31.0 8.7 (0.5) Industrial 126.9 35.7 3.5 South East 126.9 35.7 3.5 Retail Warehouse 74.3 20.9 0.5 Rest of London 9.1 2.6 - Rest of UK 65.2 18.3 0.5 Total Property 355.3 100.0 1.3



Property Purchases and Sales

There were no purchases or sales in the quarter.







Summary Balance Sheet

£m Pence per share % of Net Assets Property Portfolio per Valuation Report 355.3 147.6 138.2 Adjustment for lease incentives (4.3)

(1.8)

(1.7) Fair Value of Property Portfolio 351.0 145.8 136.5 Cash 9.4 3.9 3.6 Trade and other receivables 5.1 2.1 2.0 Trade and other payables (6.2) (2.6) (2.4) Interest-bearing loans (102.2) (42.4) (39.7) Net Assets at 31 March 2018 257.1 106.8 100.0



The property portfolio will next be valued by an external valuer during June 2018 and the net asset value per share as at 30 June 2018 will be announced in July 2018.

This announcement contains inside information.



Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051



Peter Lowe

Scott Macrae

F&C Investment Business Ltd

Tel: 0207 628 8000

Fax: 0131 225 2375

