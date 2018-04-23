Sofinnova Partners' appointment of Armance Bordes strengthens the firm's support team.

Sofinnova Partners, a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences, has appointed Armance Bordes as General Counsel. In charge of the firm's legal and regulatory affairs, Armance brings to Sofinnova Partners a ten-year experience in private equity.

Prior to joining Sofinnova Partners, Armance was Deputy General Counsel and Secretary of the board of directors at Eurazeo. She has supervised numerous investments and divestments in listed companies; she has been involved in particular in the IPOs of Elis and Europcar in which she has been a board member. Armance started her career as an M&A lawyer at Gibson Dunn Crutcher, LLP in Paris. She graduated from the University of Paris I Panthéon -Sorbonne and holds a postgraduate diploma from Oxford University. She is admitted to the Paris bar.

As part of a growing support team headed by Monique Saulnier, Managing Partner COO of Sofinnova Partners, Armance will work in close ties with Christophe Blanche, Chief Financial Officer since the end of 2016. Christophe joined the firm with a sixteen-year experience in private equity. He has worked as Chief Financial Officer in French and Luxembourg management companies, and prior to that as a senior audit manager in PricewaterhouseCoopers. Christophe is Réviseur d'Entreprises in Luxembourg and graduated from the Institut Supérieur du Commerce, a French business school.

Monique Saulnier, Managing Partner and COO of Sofinnova Partners, indicates: « We are delighted to welcome Armance in Sofinnova Partners' support team. Her experience and acute understanding of the business is a major asset in a period of increased activity, with notably the launch of new funds such as Sofinnova Crossover I which announced a closing in April at €275 M »

Sofinnova Partners' support team today counts 13 people. Alongside Armance who heads legal and regulatory activity and Christophe Blanche who leads the finance and administrative activity, the support team is in charge of a diversified set of functions including Accounting Investors relations and reporting, Human Resources, IT and Deal Flow Management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180422005068/en/

Contacts:

Press for Sofinnova Partners

Anne Rein, +33 (0) 6.03.35.92.05

anne.rein@strategiesimage.com