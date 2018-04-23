Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-04-23 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 07.04.2018- Audited annual BIB Baltic International Bank RIG 30.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018 Coupon payment ABLVFLOT23D ABLV Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018- Audited annual MOKBFLOT20A Moda Kapitals AS RIG 27.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018- Interim report, KCM1R Kurzemes ciltslietu un RIG 29.04.2018 3 months maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018 Government LTGCB07024B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB07024B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018 Annual General VEF1R VEF RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018 Dividend INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018 Dividend LINDA Linda Nektar TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018- Audited annual TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG 30.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018- Audited annual RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG 30.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Annual General UTR1L Utenos trikotažas VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Dividend LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN payment starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Dividend record LINDA Linda Nektar TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018- Audited annual BRE Baltic RE Group RIG 30.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018- Audited annual ACL AgroCredit Latvia RIG 28.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Dividend record INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018- Audited annual BDB Baltic Dairy Board RIG 30.04.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Annual General AMG1L Amber Grid VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Interim report, LHV LHV Group TLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Audited annual PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Annual General LGD1L LITGRID VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Interim report, EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Annual General RJR1R Rigas juvelierizstradajumu RIG Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Interim report, HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Annual General TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Coupon payment CAPI120018A Capitalia RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Dividend LHV1T LHV Group TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Dividend record LHV1T LHV Group TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual General GRG1L Grigeo VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual General PZV1L Pieno žvaigždes VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual General KNR1L Kauno energija VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual General VDG1L Vilniaus degtine VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual General KA11R Kurzemes atslega 1 RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Audited annual NCN1T Nordecon TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual General HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual General PTR1L Panevežio statybos trestas VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual General APG1L Apranga VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim report, KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual General KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Investors event KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim report, EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual General RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim report, MOGO mogo RIG 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual General VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Audited annual GRD1R Grindeks RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Coupon payment ABLV009519A ABLV Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim report, INC1L INVL Technology VLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim report, APG1L Apranga VLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual General RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RRR RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Investors event TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual General BTE1R Baltic Telekom RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Coupon payment ABLV021519A ABLV Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim report, TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Audited annual GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Dividend LHV1T LHV Group TLN payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2018 Nominal value BDBB180024A Baltic Dairy Board RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2018 Coupon payment LHVB065025A LHV Group TLN date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.