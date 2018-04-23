Riga, Latvia, 2018-04-23 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 07.04.2018- Audited BIB Baltic International RIG 30.04.2018 annual Bank report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018 Coupon ABLVFLOT23 ABLV Bank RIG payment D date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018- Audited MOKBFLOT20 Moda Kapitals AS RIG 27.04.2018 annual A report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018- Interim KCM1R Kurzemes ciltslietu RIG 29.04.2018 report, 3 un maksligas months apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018 Government LTGCB07024 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities B, Vyriausybe auction LTGNB0702 4B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018 Annual VEF1R VEF RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018 Dividend INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.04.2018 Dividend LINDA Linda Nektar TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 - 30.04.2018 Audited TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG annual report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 - 30.04.2018 Audited RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG annual report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Annual UTR1L Utenos trikotažas VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Dividend LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN payment gamyba starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Dividend LINDA Linda Nektar TLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018- Audited BRE Baltic RE Group RIG 30.04.2018 annual report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018- Audited ACL AgroCredit Latvia RIG 28.04.2018 annual report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Dividend INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018- Audited BDB Baltic Dairy Board RIG 30.04.2018 annual report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Annual AMG1L Amber Grid VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Interim LHV LHV Group TLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Audited PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN annual report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Annual LGD1L LITGRID VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2018 Interim EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN report, 3 Fund III months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Annual RJR1R Rigas RIG General juvelierizstradajumu Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Coupon EXPC150020 ExpressCredit RIG payment A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Coupon EXPC140018 ExpressCredit RIG payment A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Interim HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Coupon EXPC140021 ExpressCredit RIG payment FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Annual TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Coupon CAPI120018 Capitalia RIG payment A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2018 Dividend LHV1T LHV Group TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Dividend LHV1T LHV Group TLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual GRG1L Grigeo VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual PZV1L Pieno žvaigždes VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual KNR1L Kauno energija VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual VDG1L Vilniaus degtine VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual KA11R Kurzemes atslega 1 RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Audited NCN1T Nordecon TLN annual report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2018 Annual HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual PTR1L Panevežio statybos VLN General trestas Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual APG1L Apranga VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Investors KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN event -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim MOGO mogo RIG report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Audited GRD1R Grindeks RIG annual report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Coupon ABLV009519 ABLV Bank RIG payment A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim INC1L INVL Technology VLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim APG1L Apranga VLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RRR RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Investors TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN event -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Annual BTE1R Baltic Telekom RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Coupon ABLV021519 ABLV Bank RIG payment A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Interim TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN report, 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Audited GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG annual report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.04.2018 Dividend LHV1T LHV Group TLN payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2018 Nominal BDBB180024 Baltic Dairy Board RIG value A change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2018 Coupon LHVB065025 LHV Group TLN payment A date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





