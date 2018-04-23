sprite-preloader
WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Kitron ASA: Ex dividend NOK 0.55 today

The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.55 as from today, 23 April 2018.



Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

