Kitron ASA: Ex dividend NOK 0.55 today

The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.55 as from today, 23 April 2018.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire