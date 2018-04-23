Statkraft AS: Statkraft signs 13-year power contract with Finnfjord

(Oslo, April 23rd 2018) Statkraft and Finnfjord have signed a new long-term power contract for the period 2018 to 2031. The total volume is 8.5 TWh with annual supply of 0.65 TWh.

The contract will contribute to supplying power to Finnfjord's ferro-alloy plant in Finnsnes and replaces the contract Statkraft and Finnfjord entered into in 2011.

- We are happy to extend our comprehensive and long-term cooperation with Finnfjord. The company has shown impressing stamina in tough markets in recent years, and I am satisfied with the fact that Statkraft can offer competitive contracts and still be a preferred partner for Finnfjord and the industry, says Hallvard Granheim, EVP Market operation & IT in Statkraft.

- This contract secures a solid economic foundation for Finnfjord for the next 13 years and enables the company to further develop more efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing solutions. We are pleased that our power supplier since 1962 is with us and able to offer Finnfjord competitive and predictable framework conditions, says CEO of Finnfjord, Geir-Henning Wintervoll.





About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3400 employees in 16 countries.

About Finnfjord

Finnfjord is the world's most energy-efficient ferro-alloy plant and one of Europe's leading producers of ferrosilicon. The company also generates electricity from its energy recovery plant. Finnfjord's total sales amounts to about NOK 800 million and the company has 130 employees.

For further information:

Knut Fjerdingstad, press spokesperson, Statkraft AS

Tel: +47 901 86 310

knut.Fjerdingstad@statkraft.com (mailto:knut.Fjerdingstad@statkraft.com)



www.statkraft.com

Geir-Henning Wintervoll, CEO, Finnfjord AS

Tel: +47 951 77 000

geirw@finnfjord.no

www.finnfjord.no

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Statkraft AS via Globenewswire

