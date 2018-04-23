artnet AG: artnet Auctions Announces Record-Breaking Sale for Sally Mann

-Candy Cigarette (1989) sold for $132,000

BERLIN/NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Berlin-based artnet AG (XETRA: ART) (FRA: ART), the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions, achieved another record-breaking sale for photographer Sally Mann. Sally Mann is widely recognized for her intimate black-and-white portraits of her family and her documentation of the American South. On April 11, Mann's 8 x 10 in. gelatin silver print titled Candy Cigarette (1989), arguably her best-known work, sold for $132,000. This sale was a world auction record for the print in this size, exceeding the previous record of $84,000 in October 2016, also achieved by artnet Auctions.

Coinciding with her current survey at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., artnet Auctions presents Sally Mann: Southern Roots offering works by the famed photographer. Live for bidding now through April 26, highlights in the sale include Jessie at 12 (diptych) (1994), where she captures her young daughter before and after a dramatic haircut which challenges assumptions about gender, as well as Untitled (Antietam #18) (2001), depicting a Civil War battlefield capturing the experience of walking among millions of remains. In this photograph, Mann uses the same 19th-century photographic process that would have been used during that period to create her haunting landscapes, revealing her preoccupation with the history of the American South.

artnet Auctions is also pleased to announce Perspectives in Photography from the 1930s to Today, a selection of iconic classic and contemporary images by acclaimed photographers. This sale is live for bidding now through April 26, 2018.

artnet's announcement of the record sale comes shortly after the company published record revenue for the 2017 financial year. Last year, the public company's revenue grew by a total of 8% to $20.8 million, as compared to the previous year-this was especially driven by 26% growth in the artnet Auctions segment. "The recent record-breaking sale for Sally Mann is an example of artnet Auctions continuing success and importance in online auctions," said Jacob Pabst, CEO of artnet.

For more information, please contact Joseph Kraeutler, head of photographs, at jkraeutler@artnet.com, or visit www.artnet.com/auctions.

About artnet

artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people collect art today. The Price Database contains over 11 million auction results from more than 1,700 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.

artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

