

APPOINTMENT OF ALASTAIR BRUCE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



ICG Enterprise announces the appointment of Alastair Bruce as a non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2018.



Alastair brings over 25 years of private equity and financial experience to the Board. He was Managing Partner of Pantheon Ventures between 2006 and 2013, having joined the firm in 1996. During his tenure at Pantheon Ventures Alastair was involved in all aspects of the firm's business, particularly the management of Pantheon International Participations PLC, the expansion of Pantheon Ventures global platform and the creation of a co-investment business.



There is no information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of his appointment. As at the date of this announcement, Alastair has no beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.



Jeremy Tigue, Chairman, commented:



'Alastair's extensive private equity and investment management experience will be very valuable to the Board and we are looking forward to working with him.'



