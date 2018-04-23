

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad higher on Monday as the dollar held near a two-week high against a basket of major currencies, boosted by rising U.S. bond yields amid bets that the Federal Reserve will keep raising rates to prevent the world's largest economy from overheating.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed as investors kept a wary eye on U.S. bond yields and digested U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the North Korean nuclear crisis was a long way from being resolved.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared the country will be suspending its nuclear tests ahead of much-anticipated talks between the two Koreas.



Traders also await a raft of global manufacturing surveys for April to see if the global economic recovery can be sustained.



Oil prices eased slightly amid increased U.S. drilling activity and after U.S. President Donald Trump accused OPEC of 'artificially' boosting oil prices.



Meanwhile, on the eve of his three-day state visit to Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron warned against showing any weakness toward Russia and implored Trump not to wage trade wars against U.S. allies ahead of a May 1 deadline in talks.



The European Central Bank reviews its monetary policy on Thursday, but no change to interest rates or the pace of asset purchases is expected. The Bank of Japan's latest policy decision is due on Friday.



In the U.S., reports on manufacturing, services sector and first-quarter GDP as well as earnings from the likes of Google parent Alphabet, Intel, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Boeing and Verizon may sway investor sentiment as the week progresses.



Survey data from IHS Markit showed earlier in the day that U.K. household finances deteriorated at the start of the second quarter. The household finance index remained unchanged at 43.2 in March, although improving labor market and a fall in inflationary pressures provided some welcome news to families.



Purchasing managers' index data from Germany, France and the euro zone will be out later in the day.



U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday as tech giant Apple extended losses on doubts about iPhone sales and a jump in U.S. treasury yields helped fuel interest-rate worries.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.9 percent.



European markets ended Friday's session on a mixed note as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings reports and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney hinted that market expectations over the possibility of a rate hike in May were overblown.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index finished marginally lower. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.



