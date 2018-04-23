Eisai Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Apr 23, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an agreement to transfer the exclusive development and marketing rights for the non-opioid severe chronic pain treatment Prialt (ziconotide acetate) in Europe to Riemser Pharma GmbH.Under the agreement, Eisai will transfer the exclusive development and marketing rights for Prialt to Riemser, and Eisai will receive a one-time contractual payment from Riemser as consideration.Under an agreement signed with former Elan Corporation plc in February 2006, Eisai obtained the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and market the agent in Europe, and has been marketing Prialt in Europe as a non-opioid intrathecal infusion for the treatment of severe chronic pain.Riemser is a pan-European specialty pharma company that has strengths in the marketing and distribution of pharmaceuticals in niche areas of oncology, neurology, infectious diseases and other fields. Transferring the rights to Prialt to Riemser, who has expertise in European markets, will enable a greater contribution to patients with severe chronic pain in Europe.Eisai positions neurology and oncology as key therapeutic areas. By accelerating the development of its innovative new drugs in these areas and pursuing optimal business models to match regional characteristics, Eisai seeks to contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients and their families all over the world.About Riemser Pharma GmbHRiemser Pharma GmbH was established in 1992 and emerged from the Friedrich Loffler Institute on Riems Island (Greifswald). Riemser has been in business for more than 25 years, during which it has evolved from a manufacturer of veterinary medicines to a successful provider of specialty pharmaceuticals for therapeutic niches in the field of human medicine.Riemser sells, licenses, markets and distributes pharmaceutical products. Over 400 approvals worldwide, of which 28 took place in the last three years, are a testament to the special expertise of Riemser for the approval and opening of new markets for pharmaceutical products.The product range especially covers prescription drugs to treat serious diseases in the therapeutic areas of oncology, infectiology, neurology, in the cardiovascular field, in dermatology, rheumatology, tuberculosis treatment, for the treatment of obesity and primary hyperhidrosis. Medicinal products and food supplements complement the portfolio.Besides its international group headquarters in Berlin, the company has three locations in Germany. In 2014 and 2015 Riemser acquired the subsidiaries Keocyt based in France and Intrapharm based in England. In addition, it has established an international distribution network. Riemser is a portfolio company of Ardian, one of the world's leading private investment companies.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.