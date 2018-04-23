The newly released Seva (Smart Electric Valve Actuator) represents a cost-sensitive solution with market-leading features. Designed for extreme conditions with military grade components, it nevertheless provides the accuracy and repeatability the market demands. The initial release will include a 100 pound and a 200 pound model. These models were created to provide next-generation replacements for the long-serving electric actuators EVA-1, EVA-100, and EVA-200. The smart electric actuator is an ODVA-certified product (ODVA stands for Open DeviceNet Vendors Association) which offers a Dual Port Industrial Ethernet card to provide a dynamic solution for customers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...