SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of industrial cleaners and degreasers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of industrialization among developing regions such as APAC, MEA, and South America, will influence the growth of the market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, the growing awareness about health and hygiene will also drive the growth of industrial cleaners and degreasers market," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers Market:

Increasing use of multipurpose cleaning products

Fragmented market leading to higher supplier spend on product promotions

M&A among suppliers

Increasing use of multipurpose cleaning products

In the industrial cleaners and degreasers category, multipurpose cleaning products offer a single solution to multiple cleaning requirements. The extensive use of multipurpose cleaning solutions will help buyers to reduce the procurement cost and complexity.

Fragmented market leading to higher supplier spend on product promotions

The market for cleaning products is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous global and regional players. The growing promotional activities by the suppliers will help create better product awareness among the buyers.

M&A among suppliers

Globally, the suppliers are engaging in M&A activities to gain market share and portfolio growth. Such suppliers will help the buyers procure a wide array of cleaning products from a single supplier.

