

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist asset manager Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) reported Monday that its fiscal year profit before tax declined to 73.44 million pounds from last year's 109.35 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders fell to 73.30 million pounds from 108.95 million pounds a year ago.



Earnings per share dropped to 105.56 pence from 153.43 pence last year.



Investment returns were 83.34 million pounds, compared to 118.34 million pounds a year earlier.



Further, the company said its Directors are proposing a final dividend of 6p, which will take total dividends for the year to 21 pence. This is a 5% increase on the prior year dividend. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, the final dividend will be paid on 13 July 2018 to shareholders on the register on 22 June 2018.



Jeremy Tigue, Chairman, said, 'This has been another very successful year with continued strong performance and excellent progress against strategic goals.... These strengths and our high-quality portfolio should serve us well, and I am confident the Company will continue to deliver long term growth ahead of public markets.'



