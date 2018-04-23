BIMobject AB: BIMobject signs Letter of Intent with leading US 3D media company Matterport

PRESS RELEASE

BIMobject signs Letter of Intent with leading US 3D media company Matterport

BIMobject, who digitalizes the construction industry through cloud-based platforms and other solutions, has signed a Letter of Intent with Matterport, a leading 3D immersive media technology company. The purpose is to integrate the companies' platforms and create user-friendly solutions. This will allow for the easy use of digital building and interior products from BIMobject Cloud, such as sofas and windows, in Matterport's 3D spaces. The integrations will enable detailed visualization in Virtual Reality and other technologies.

California-based Matterport offers a leading 3D reality capture system and platform that can be used to map out surroundings, such as entire homes or buildings. The system produces multiple outputs including immersive 3D environments that can be experienced on desktop computers, mobile devices, and Virtual Reality headsets as well as high-resolution photographs and floor plans.

The cooperation entails that BIMobject and Matterport will work together to develop a seamless integration between the two companies' platforms. Specifically, Matterport and BIMobject intend to disrupt two major work streams in the AEC world: conceptual architectural design and facilities management. The cooperation will improve how design decisions are made and implemented by enabling users to scan a space and redesign it in a collaborative environment using real objects, and then transfer those elements directly in the BIM model. Additionally, the integration will facilitate the scanning of facilities, allowing customers to add all relevant BIM information directly to the scanned model from BIMobject Cloud. The latter is revolutionary given that it provides a complete alternative to BIM for facilities management. BIMobject and Matterport see great potential to significantly streamline and improve the experience for users of cloud-based objects, Virtual Reality, and 3D reality capture.

"We are thrilled to begin this cooperation with one of the world-leading companies in 3D immersive media. BIM objects and 3D reality capture go hand in hand, and we're confident that combining our offers creates more efficient and more user-friendly solutions. You'll benefit whether you're an architect, product manufacturer, or end consumer who wants to visualize what a new kitchen looks like before purchase", says Stefan Larsson, CEO and founder of BIMobject.

"Matterport is delivering a platform to facilitate decision-making around properties, including the 3D structure and all of the current or potential future objects within it. BIMobject Cloud offers a growing platform for high-quality objects that we want to be able to integrate into our 3D models. We look forward to working with BIMobject and developing exciting new solutions together", says Bill Brown, CEO at Matterport.

Both BIMobject and Matterport believe the partnership will lead to key developments, such as providing stakeholders a way to collaborate more productively in the redesign of a space and the ability to easily toggle back and forth between a BIM model to the Matterport/BIMobject environment.

About BIMobject

BIMobject is a Swedish technology company with a global presence operating at the forefront of digitalising the building industry. BIMobject provides a cloud-based platform and powerful technology to make digital product information available for Building Information Modelling (BIM), allowing its use early in the building process for visualisation, specification, and analysis. The platform collects valuable data that streamlines the construction industry throughout the product lifecycle. More intelligent design and construction lead to better product selections, reduced waste, and more efficient logistics during the building process. At the same time, property management benefits from higher quality, improved use of energy, and lower operating costs. Today, BIMobject operates in a number of markets and has a global growth strategy. The company's offerings include development, hosting, management, and publishing of digital versions of manufacturer products: BIM objects. Its customers are building and interior product manufacturers who market their products via the BIMobject Cloud. The user base consists primarily of architects, designers, and engineers, who access the BIMobject Cloud through CAD/BIM-applications, apps, and web services. The BIM objects are integrated into a detailed model of the building, which increases the chance that the real products will be selected for purchase.

BIMobject is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North with the ticker symbol BIM.

Certified Adviser: Sedermera Fondkommission

bimobject.com (http://bimobject.com)





About Matterport

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Matterport is creating a True3D image of the physical world with its innovative, end-to-end platform for capturing, experiencing, and modifying digital copies of every real world places on Web, mobile devices, and VR headsets. The company uses its proprietary machine-vision and deep learning platforms to fuel ongoing product innovation. Matterport's Cameras and Cloud Services make it quick and easy to turn real-world places into immersive virtual experiences. Matterport customers have produced almost 900,000 models across 80 countries; these models have been visited nearly 300 million times.

More information about Matterport is available atwww.matterport.com (http://www.matterport.com/). To hire a dedicated Matterport

Service Partner, clickhere (https://matterport.com/contact-us/).

