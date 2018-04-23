

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L) Monday, in its trading update for the first quarter, reported that its revenue rose 10.2 percent, or 15.8 percent on organic constant currency basis.



The Group's order intake for the period was up 20.9 percent, or 27.0 percent, on an organic constant currency basis, reflecting a continuation of the more favourable market trends and the receipt of several significant orders.



The company now expects revenues for the full year to show mid to high single digit growth over last year on a reported basis, despite a currency headwind of circa 5 percent, based on current rates. It also now expects adjusted operating margins to be slightly ahead of the prior year, given the stronger than anticipated growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX