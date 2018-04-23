

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that the 12th Federal Court in Brazil has approved an additional 66 days for Samarco Mineração S.A., Vale S.A., BHP Billiton Brasil Ltda and the Federal Prosecutors to continue discussions on the negotiation of the framework for the settlement of the Public Civil Claims related to the Samarco dam failure. The extension will end on 25 June 2018.



Until that time, the interim security arrangements and the current suspension of legal proceedings will remain in place, BHP said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX