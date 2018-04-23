Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on convening the AGM, on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors and on the record date to participate in the AGM 23-Apr-2018 / 08:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on convening the AGM, on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors and on the record date to participate in the AGM The Board of Directors held a meeting on 20 April 2018. The Board of Directors resolved: To convene and hold on 29 June 2018, at 10:00 a.m., an annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017 in the form of a meeting (joint presence of shareholders to discuss issues on the agenda and adopt resolutions put to vote). Venue: ul.Gubkina, 13, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Russian Federation, 628415. Mailing address to which shareholders may send completed ballot papers: CJSC "Surgutinvestneft", ul.Entuziastov, 52/1, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, 628415. Time when the registration of persons who take part in the meeting starts: 08:00 a.m. on the day of the meeting. To approve the following agenda for the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas": 1) Approval of the annual report of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017. 2) Approval of the annual accounting (financial) statements of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017. 3) Approval of the distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and loss of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2017, approval of the size, form and procedure for dividend payment on shares of each category, setting the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined. 4) Payment of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". 5) Payment of remuneration to the members of the Auditing Committee of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". 6) Election of the members to the Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". 7) Election of the members to the Auditing Committee of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". 8) Approval of the Auditor of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". 9) Authorization of an interested party transaction. 10) Approval of the Charter of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" in a new wording. 11) Approval of the Procedure for the General Shareholders' Meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" in a new wording. 12) Approval of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" in a new wording. 13) Approval of Regulations on the Auditing Committee of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" in a new wording. To set 04 June 2018 as the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258. Rights vested in the issuer's securities in relation to which the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise these rights are determined: participation in the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". To determine that holders of preference shares of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" are not entitled to vote on the issues of the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting. To establish that shareholders may review the information (materials) subject to presentation to shareholders while preparing for the annual general shareholders' meeting at: ul.Entuziastov, 52/1, Room No. 205, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, 628415, starting from 08 June 2018, every working day from 09:00 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. and from 02:00 p.m. till 05:00 p.m. Telephone in Surgut: +7 (3462) 46 27 64. To approve the text of the notice for shareholders about the annual general meeting (addendum) and notify shareholders as provided for by the Company's Charter and the Federal Law "On Joint Stock Companies" by publishing it in the Neft Priobya newspaper and in the Trud newspaper. To put Director General of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" Vladimir L. Bogdanov in charge of organizational and technical support of the annual general shareholders' meeting. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: NOA TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5439 End of Announcement EQS News Service 677365 23-Apr-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2018 02:18 ET (06:18 GMT)