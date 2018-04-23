

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) reported a loss before tax of 513.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to a loss of 89.8 million pounds, prior year, impacted by a charge for specific items of 850.7 million pounds for the period, including 551.6 million pounds of goodwill impairment and a number of other asset impairments and provisions. The reported a loss per share for continuing operations of 80.14 pence compared to a loss of 14.27 pence.



Fiscal year underlying profit before tax increased by 43% to 383.0 million pounds from 268.5 million pounds, prior year. Underlying profit before tax before significant new contracts and restructuring costs increased by 23% to 400.9 million pounds from 325.7 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share for continuing operations increased by 44.0% to 45.61 pence from 31.68 pence.



Fiscal year reported revenue decreased by 3.1% to 4.23 billion pounds from 4.37 billion pounds. Underlying revenue decreased by 4.3% to 4.17 billion pounds from 4.36 billion pounds. Underlying revenue on a like for like basis, excluding results from businesses exited in both years, decreased by 0.6% including 1.5% organic decline and 0.9% growth from acquisitions.



The Group said, given the short term outlook and level of indebtedness, the Board is not recommending the payment of a final dividend, making a total of 11.1 pence for the year. The Group said the Board will consider the payment of dividends once Capita is generating sufficient sustainable free cash flow.



Fiscal 2017 free cash flow from continuing operations before non-underlying expenses was 38.0 million pounds compared to 397.3 million pounds, prior year. Net debt at end December 2017 was 1.12 billion pounds.



Capita plc said the trading in the first quarter was in line with its full year guidance. Capita continues to expect that its underlying pre-tax profits, before significant new contracts, restructuring costs and implementation costs of the strategy, will be between 270 million and 300 million pounds for the year ending 31 December 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX