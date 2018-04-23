Lumesse Announce the Launch of Their Partner Marketplace

LUTON, England, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Award winning Talent Technology Solution provider Lumesse introduces a Marketplace that allows visitors to easily explore their growing Talent Acquisition ecosystem.

Lumesse today announced the release of their Partner Marketplace, a dedicated partner micro-site which provides users an overview to the third-party tools and services that can be seamlessly integrated into their existing Talent Acquisition suite.

The portal released in early 2018 will allow visitors (primarily existing Lumesse Customers) to easily access the eco-system of Talent Acquisition partners Lumesse is currently working with. - There visitors will be able to browse 'partner apps' by product category or using an intuitive search function and assess individual partners via detailed app card listings that outline the benefits, features and current integration options available. The Marketplace will also provide the channel for customers to request additional apps to be added, and for perspective partners, the opportunity to request join the growing community.

Upon the latest addition to Lumesse's best-of-breed recruitment offering, CEO of the Talent Acquisition division, DR Peter Wiedemann said:"The introduction of the Marketplace is a further demonstration of our constant commitment to recruitment-centric innovation. We join a select group of forward-thinking organisations in the Technology space to offer a central repository for our client's to streamline their Recruitment technology stack. Our Marketplace will provide visitors with heightened visibilityof our partner network's cutting-edge technologies that can optimisetheir current Talent Acquisition platform and integrate seamlessly."

Working together since 2012, Lumesse and SHL, the leader in talent innovations have been helping companies and job candidates make confident career decisions, fast.

"We know there are huge performance and productivity gains - for individuals and companies - from making the right decisions about people. To make better hiring and development decisions, organisations need access to the right talent data at the right time, which is why our robust assessment science delivered through Lumesse platforms is such a powerful proposition," said Sam Whiteman, director of alliances at SHL. He added: "We're proud to be part ofMarketplace and to help companies make smarter decisions about investing in proven assessment tools and technologies."

Visit the Marketplace today - https://marketplace.lumesse.com

About Lumesse

Lumesse is an established, Market-leading provider of recruitment and talent management software. Lumesse provides Talent Solutions to more than 1,500 organisations in over 70 countries enabling them to engage and nurture the best talent in an ever-changing and demanding global environment. With our unique and highly adaptable Talent Solutions our customers are well prepared to capitalise on the fast evolution of new technologies and disruptive business conditions, while meeting all business needs locally and globally.

About SHL

SHL, the global leader in talent innovation, helps companies transform productivity through deeper people insight. Powering the future of business, our data and tools are proven to drive stronger, more sustainable business outcomes.

Our unrivalled assessment science, benchmark data and analytics empower leaders and their teams to make confident, data-driven people decisions, when it matters most - transforming the way organisations recruit, manage and develop talent. With 40-years of talent expertise, we're a trusted technology partner to more than 10,000 companies worldwide. We work with companies of all sizes in every industry across more than 150 countries, including 80% of the FTSE 100 and 50% of the Fortune Global 500. For more information, visit http://www.shl.com



