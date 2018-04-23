Ratos AB: Telephone conference 3 May in connection with Interim report

Press release 23 April 2018

The Interim report January-March 2018 will be released on Thursday, 3 May around 08.00 CET.

At 10.00 CET a telephone conference will be held, participant connection: UK: +44 20 3008 9807, SE: +46 8 566 426 69, US: +1 855 831 5948. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.ratos.se (http://www.ratos.se) where presentation material will also be available as soon as the report is released.

The telephone conference will be recorded and available at www.ratos.se.

For further information:

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR & Press, +46 8 700 17 98





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-March 2018 3 May 2018

Annual General Meeting 2018 3 May 2018

Interim report January-June 2018 17 August 2018

Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 13 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Construction and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,700 employees.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1180/R/2186150/845000.pdf)



