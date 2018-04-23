(WebFG News) - London stocks were set to edge higher at the open on Monday as geopolitical tensions ease. The FTSE 100 was called to open 11 points higher at 7,379. London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said: "An easing of geopolitical tensions is once again boosting sentiment as the new week begins pointing European bourses in the direction of a mildly stronger open. "Signs that Washington will reach an agreement with Beijing have put US-Sino trade war fears on the back burner. Meanwhile, ...

