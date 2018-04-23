(WebFG News) - Workspace has acquired two further Centro buildings for £76.5m in cash. Following the company's acquisition of five Centro buildings back in January, it has now bought another two freehold buildings in Camden providing 85,000 square feet of warehouse-style offices, with a communal roof terrace, reception area and a gym. The property is let to five customers, at a passing rent of £53.70 per square foot with an average unexpired lease term of 8.7 years. Customers include the UK ...

