Referring to the bulletin from Fabege AB's annual general meeting, held on April 9, 2018, and the press release published April 18, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from April 26, 2018. The order book will not change.



Short name: FABG Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0000950636 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: April 25, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011166974 First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 26, 2018



For further information about the split, please contact Fabege AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.