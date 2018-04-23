Xellia Pharmaceuticals ('Xellia' or the 'Company'), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on providing important anti-infective treatments against serious and often life-threatening infections, announced today that it has appointed Craig Boyd to the new leadership role of President, Xellia US. Craig will be responsible for leading the growth of Xellia's US business as the Company prepares to launch its pipeline of value-added anti-infective drug products into the US market. Xellia is also significantly expanding its commercial organization with a new office planned in Chicago to complement its increased US manufacturing capabilities as its facilities in Cleveland Ohio come into full operation in 2018.

Craig brings more than 20 years' experience in various global pharmaceutical markets, working extensively in the US, Asia, Europe and Australia and across numerous product categories such as brands, biosimilars, devices, generics and specialty generics. Craig joins Xellia from his most recent role as Chief Commercial Officer at Envigo. Previously he was the Executive Vice President of Mayne Pharma's US specialty brands and prior to this Craig led global commercial sales functions at Hospira and Mylan. He also spent 10 years at Novartis as a senior commercial sales and marketing executive.

Craig reports directly to Xellia's CEO, Carl-Åke Carlsson, who on welcoming him said: "Craig is a talented leader with deep market insight and customer understanding which will be instrumental in growing our business in the US and building our commercial organization. Since 2014, we have been developing our pipeline of value-added anti-infectives to meet the needs of healthcare professionals and their patients. Craig's expertise will be invaluable in developing our commercialization strategy to ensure the timely entry of our lead product, Premixed Vancomycin RTU, and other products into the US market."

Commenting on his appointment as President, Xellia US, Craig Boyd said:"The US market is extremely important for Xellia and I am excited to be building the further growth of the Company's business in this territory. As well as focusing on the new commercial business and product launches, we will actively look to secure partnerships that will utilize the significant sterile injectable manufacturing footprint that Xellia is developing in the US."

Xellia's pipeline of value-added anti-infectives drugs is centred on formulation improvements for marketed drugs from its core portfolio and is intended to enhance patient care. The most advanced product in Xellia's pipeline is its Novel Premixed Vancomycin Ready-to-Use (RTU) Bag, which was recently granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA), providing incentives for the development of antibiotics, including priority review and eligibility for fast-track designation. During 2018, the Company plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for this product to the FDA.

Xellia Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on providing important anti-infective treatments against serious and often life-threatening bacterial and fungal infections. With over 100 years of experience Xellia is a leading developer, manufacturer and trusted supplier of fermented and semi-synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Injectable Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company has growing sales in more than 70 countries to over 500 customers across the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Xellia has global facilities including operational and manufacturing capabilities in Denmark, USA, Hungary and China, and currently employs around 1,500 people.

Xellia has a portfolio of specialty anti-infectives, and is a leading supplier of vancomycin and colistimethate sodium (CMS) which together combat life-threatening, multi-drug resistant bacterial infections across Gram-positive and Gram-negative species.

Many of these are last resort antibiotics, often used when all other treatments have failed. Xellia is also dedicated to providing new anti-infective treatment options by improving the efficacy and delivery, and reducing toxic side effects of existing products. The Company also has early stage R&D programs focused on the discovery and formulation of new chemical entities effective against resistant microbes, with novel modes of action.

Since July 2013, Xellia has been wholly owned by Novo Holdings A/S, the holding company of the Novo Group.

Further information aboutXellia can be found at: www.xellia.com.

