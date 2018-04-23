Dassault Aviation: Dassault Aviation Executive Committee gathers in New Delhi to reaffirm full commitment to the "Make in India" policy

Dassault Aviation Executive Committee gathers in New Delhi

to reaffirm full commitment to the "Make in India" policy

(Saint Cloud, France, April 23, 2018) - After a four days visit of a major industrial mission of more than 60 French companies part of the GIFAS, the French aerospace industries association, in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad to strengthen French Indian aerospace cooperation, Eric Trappier, Chairman of the GIFAS and Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation has held Dassault Aviation Executive committee in New Delhi in order to highlight the key importance of India in the Company's vision and his dedication the success of the "Make in India" implementation.

This top level meeting, organized for the first time outside of the company's headquarters in Saint Cloud, France, comes as a conclusion of several visits from each director and teams to main industrial partners all around India, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and in Nagpur, to reinforce the existing links and to finalize the roadmap for the establishment of concrete methods and processes to ensure the efficiency and competitiveness of Dassault Aviation setting up in India.

In addition to the creation of the joint venture Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited in April 2015 and the laying of the foundation stone of its manufacturing facility in Mihan Nagpur end of October 2017, the gathering of the Committee illustrates the company's commitment to pave the way towards building up an Indian aero-defence manufacturing eco-system, matching the highest standards in this field and positioning India as an international supplier reference in the global aerospace market.

It comes after numerous industrial seminars held both in France and India to promote Business to Business interactions and to highlight existing and future synergies between the French and Indian entrepreneurs.

"Dassault Aviation Executive Committee rallies around the huge challenge to highly contribute to the "Make in India" and "Skill India" policies that will lead to India's self-sufficiency in the aerospace domain. Each of them, in its own field of expertise, takes the engagement to set up all the necessary measures to meet the requirement of such an ambitious vision. Dassault Aviation is dedicated to make a success of its establishment in India and to be part of the future the biggest Republic of the world." said Eric Trappier at the end of his journey.

Dassault Aviation aircraft have been an integral part of Indian defence forces for over six decades. The first Dassault Aviation aircraft, Toofani was supplied to India in 1953, followed by the Mystere IV, the naval Alize, the Jaguar (manufactured under license by HAL), and the Mirage 2000. These aircraft have contributed to Indian sovereignty all along and the Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft continues to be the IAF's "cutting edge" till date. 36 Rafales fighter aircraft has been acquired on September 23rd 2016 to equip the Indian Air Force.

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.

