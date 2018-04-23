

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - STS Group AG, a German supplier of soft and hard trim components to the automotive industry, announced Monday that it is preparing for its initial public offering or IPO on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2018.



In connection with the IPO, the company expects proceeds from the placement of new shares in the amount of approximately 50 million euros.



STS, a unit of German investment company Mutares AG, said it is creating the framework conditions for its future growth with the IPO, aiming to further expand its strong market position in the global automotive market and to meet the growing demand.



A secondary sale of shares held by the sole pre-IPO shareholder Mutares AG is planned to enable a sufficient free float.



Mutares AG will remain the majority shareholder of STS Group after the IPO.



The STS Group develops, produces and sells plastic components and systems as well as acoustic parts, primarily for light and heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars.



STS has 16 production sites in seven countries, with large production sites in Europe, China, North America and South America, including the NAFTA market. The business of the STS Group is divided into three segments, Soft Trim Products, Hard Trim Products and Mixed Composite Recycling Products.



In the 2017 financial year, STS Group generated pro forma revenue of approximately 425 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of around 24 million euros.



CEO Andreas Becker explained the decision to go public, 'Our medium-term goal as STS Group is to become the leading global supplier in our segment of the automotive industry. To this end, we have set ourselves the goal of further growth and see significant growth potential for us, particularly in China and North America. With the IPO, we want to underpin our growth and also significantly increase our visibility in the market.'



