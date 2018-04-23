Aspo Oyj: Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim Report

ASPO PLC PRESS RELEASE April 23, 2018



Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim Report



Aspo Plc will publish the Interim Report for January-March 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018, approximately at 10 a.m. Finnish time.



A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day at 2 p.m. Finnish time, at Hotel Kämp's Akseli Gallen-Kallela cabinet, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki. The conference will be held in Finnish. The Interim Report will be presented by CEO Aki Ojanen. Registrations beforehand to johanna.suhonen@aspo.com, +358 9 521 4100 by Monday, April 30, 2018, at the latest.



The presentation material (in English and Finnish) will be available on Aspo's website www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/) on the publication day at 2 p.m..



A live webcast (in Finnish) of the conference will begin on May 3, at 2 p.m. Finnish time at www.aspo.fi (http://www.aspo.fi). An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company's website later on the same day.





ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information:

Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, +358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.com (mailto:harri.seppala@aspo.com)





DISTRIBUTION:

Key media

www.aspo.com





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

