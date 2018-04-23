Minuteman Press International: Minuteman Press Printing Franchise in Kings Lynn, England Moves to Brand New 10,000 Sq. Ft. Facility

KINGS LYNN, United Kingdom, April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keith and Paula Boyce are husband and wife franchise owners of their Minuteman Press design, marketing, and printing franchise (http://bit.ly/minuteman-uk) located at 12 Campbells Business Park in Campbells Meadow, Kings Lynn. Their brand new business location is a state-of-the-art 10,000 sq. ft. facility that enables Keith, Paula, and their team to meet the needs of today's modern business professionals in the UK.

Keith says, "In 2017, it became obvious that we needed more space as part of our plan to double the size of the business over the next 3 years. We purchased and fitted out the brand new building and we obtained a BEE Energy Grant to develop an energy-efficient carbon reduction programme. Our hope is that within 5 years we can become totally energy self-sufficient." He adds, "We have now relocated to the new 10,000 sq. ft. building in Campbells Meadow, and we installed a Xerox iGen 5 Press which complements our existing Xerox 1000 and D110 presses. All of this helps us improve work flow and better serve our customers."

On that point, Keith explains, "Our sales come from typical Minuteman Press hunting grounds (https://www.shop.minutemanpress.com/franchise/about-minuteman-press/support/marketing/?utm_source=blogpost&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=kingslynn) - marketing, Internet marketing, networking, and customer referrals. We've developed a reputation locally for same-day delivery on our complete range of printed products, and 99% of our printed material products are manufactured in house. Building our service and delivery promise is key to our future growth, whilst doing everything we can to remain highly competitive."

He continues, "This move along with our upgrades shows that we're investing significantly in greater automation between web, press, and finishing. We are also developing our fulfilment service as one of our key offerings as we grow our e-commerce and direct mail orders, as well as the product range we now supply directly to Amazon."

For Minuteman Press in Kings Lynn, other keys to future growth are expanding their promotional products business (https://www.shop.minutemanpress.com/franchise/about-minuteman-press/our-business/products-services/?utm_source=blogpost&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=kingslynn) and maintaining key relationships with business partners that are in place thanks to being part of the Minuteman Press International network of franchisees. Keith says, "We have just negotiated the acquisition of an apparel promotional gift company, which will be absorbed into our Minuteman Press franchise over the next 6 months. This will be our second acquisition on the promotional products side, having purchased a promotional gift company in 2017."

He adds, "We will look to further strengthen our relationships with key partners, namely Xerox, Antalis, Duplo, and of course Minuteman Press International, all of whom have played a part in our success story to date. As the need for change accelerates, through web presence, automation, and Innovation, our partners will remain at the heart of what we need to do if we are going to retain our presence in a rapidly changing dynamic market place." Minuteman Press International remains at the forefront of the printing industry (https://www.shop.minutemanpress.com/franchise/about-minuteman-press/our-business/our-industries/?utm_source=blogpost&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=kingslynn) as forward-thinking leaders with a tried and proven system, high-level brand recognition, and strong core values.

Why Open a Minuteman Press Franchise in the United Kingdom?

Kings Lynn is a small historic town in England with a population of 50,000. Keith says, "We opened our center in December 2004 after attending Minuteman Press training school in October. The business is owned by me and my wife Paula. Today, we employ seven people with an eighth staff member being added shortly, and our team is a mixture of graduates and time-served apprentices."

Keith Boyce worked in the print industry on the production side. As production director for a commercial lithographic and digital printing company, Keith knew about the industry but did not know how to go about running his own business. "In 2004, I was seeking a new challenge," says Boyce. "Both Paula and I wanted to pursue the challenge of running our own business. We felt that a franchise business would be good for us as we both had little experience with direct selling or marketing."

When they made the decision to own a franchise, Keith decided to stick with an industry he was familiar with. He and Paula came across Minuteman Press at a local franchise exhibition. Keith recalls, "The Minuteman Press franchise team gave some compelling reasons to select Minuteman over other UK print franchises (http://bit.ly/minuteman-uk). The primary reason for selection was the ability of Minuteman Press to fast track us into a market place that we both knew little about. I understood the manufacturing process, but not the market place dynamics."

With Minuteman Press, Keith and Paula were able to find that combination of support and flexibility (https://www.shop.minutemanpress.com/franchise/about-minuteman-press/support/ongoing-support/?utm_source=blogpost&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=kingslynn) that they were looking for: "Support was important to us early on but not the key reason. We needed to own a business that we could make our own, that comfort of knowing help was available if we needed it but also a partner that would allow us to make the business what we wanted it to be."

"Today," he continues, "99% of the products we sell are made in-house, and the business works hard to maintain the highest level of customer service. We strive for a lead time of less than 24 hours on all jobs and this has been only possible with the support of our key partners. Our workflow is highly automated, and this year we will have introduced complete automation from web to finished product."

"Keith and Paula Boyce have built a tremendous presence in Kings Lynn and I congratulate them on their move to their incredible new building in Campbells Meadow," says Mark Jones, UK South area manager for Minuteman Press International. He adds, "They've worked hard, followed the Minuteman Press franchise business model, and have really taken to heart the idea of providing the highest levels of quality and customer service."

Getting Involved and Giving Back

Aside from helping businesses in Kings Lynn and surrounding areas grow their businesses, from day one Keith Boyce had fully embraced the idea of networking and making a positive impact in the community: "I was advised at Minuteman Press training school that we join networking groups, and so I joined our local Rotary club. In 2016, I became President of Kings Lynn Rotary Club, and during that year we raised over £43,000 for various local and international causes."

Advice for Others

To Keith Boyce, Minuteman Press may have been the perfect fit because of the high levels of quality and service that the brand is known for worldwide. His advice for other business owners is very much in line with the core values that Minuteman was built upon: "Employ quality staff and then keep them. Then keep everyone focused on delivering quality products backed up by exceptional customer service."

Keith and Paula Boyce's Minuteman Press franchise is located at 12 Campbells Business Park, Campbells Meadow, Kings Lynn, PE30 4YR, UK. For more information, call 01553 661103, email kingslynn@minutemanpress.com (mailto:kingslynn@minutemanpress.com), or visit their website: www.kl.minutemanpress.com (http://www.kl.minutemanpress.com/).

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to nearly 1,000 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 26 times and 15 years in a row, including 2018. Franchise Business Review has awarded Minuteman Press International as a Top Franchise in 2018 and a Top B2B Franchise in 2017 thanks to positive reviews from our owners (https://www.shop.minutemanpress.com/franchise/about-minuteman-press/why-minuteman-press/owner-testimonials/?utm_source=blogpost&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=kingslynn).

At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry (https://www.shop.minutemanpress.com/franchise/about-minuteman-press/our-business/our-industries/?utm_source=blogpost&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=kingslynn) providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

To learn about Minuteman Press UK print franchise opportunities and access UK owner testimonials and Minuteman Press franchise reviews, visit http://bit.ly/minuteman-uk (http://bit.ly/minuteman-uk) or call 0800 756 6332 for more information.

