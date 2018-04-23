Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies APIs Simplify Integration with UK Payments Rails

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the release of enhanced application programming interfaces (APIs) for its PT-X payments platform. The PT-X payments and business solution suite is a cloud-based platform that is widely used by companies across the UK to operate their accounts payable, accounts receivable and payroll operations. PT-X enables banks and businesses to connect to various payment schemes in the UK such as Bacs Direct Credit, Direct Debit and Faster Payment Services.

"Whilst our APIs have been in use for many years, we are always raising the game to lead the market and ensure our clients, banking partners and developer communities find our technology simple to use and can easily integrate it within their own environments," said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Bottomline Technologies.

The APIs enable flexible, frictionless access to the Bottomline Technologies PT-X platform. Additionally, the enhanced APIs will enable corporations and banks to move away from legacy payment technology with a quicker, more cost-effective migration path that is seamless to users, and offers feature-rich payment processing functionality.

"With the amount of change underway in the UK payments market, the recent introduction of Open Banking and the New Payments Architecture in the works, it is vital that our solutions remain flexible, comprehensive and, most importantly, help to futureproof our customers' businesses," said Savory. "As industry initiatives are introduced, our aim is to ensure our customers and partners are able to take advantage of new functionality quickly and effortlessly."

Bottomline's PT-X platform is one of the most widely used and proven payment solutions in the UK, processing hundreds of millions of accounts payable, accounts receivable and payroll transactions annually for thousands of organizations. In addition to covering Bacs Direct Credit, Direct Debit, Faster Payments (via Direct Corporate Access), the solution offers additional value-add modules, including financial document automation, direct debit lifecycle management, and payment fraud risk management.

About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com (http://www.bottomline.com/).

