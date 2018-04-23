(WebFG News) - Listed infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships Limited has made its first investment into digital fibre-based network assets, it announced on Monday. The FTSE 250 firm said it has invested £9m as part of its previously-announced commitment of up to £45m to the National Digital Infrastructure Fund. "The investment has been made into Community Fibre - an ultra-fast full-fibre internet service to fund the rollout of full-fibre connectivity to a further ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...