(WebFG News) - Nano-technology group Nanoco has signed a second agreement with its unnamed US partner to produce next-generation nano-materials for applications in future technologies. Under the expanded material development and supply agreement between the two companies, Nanoco will develop "an exciting new generation of nano-materials" for its North American partner, including advanced electronic devices, at its Manchester research and development facility. Much like its previously announced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...