Norsk Hydro: REMINDER: Invitation - Hydro's first quarter results 2018

Hydro's first quarter results 2018 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 AM EST, 06:00 UK time), on Wednesday April 25, 2018. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com (http://www.hydro.com/) at the same time.

Presentation in Oslo

Hydro will host a combined analyst and press conference, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 08:30 CET the same day. The presentation will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Eivind Kallevik and can also be seen on web TV.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending a mail to ir@hydro.com.

In addition to the webcast, it will also be possible to dial in (not possible to ask questions over the phone). Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway +47 2100 2610

UK +44 (0)330 336 9105

USA +1 646-828-8143

Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574

Confirmation Code: 1157450



Q&A / Conference Call

There will be a Conference Call at 14:00 UK time (15:00 CET, 09:00 AM EST) the same day. The Q&A will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Eivind Kallevik.

Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway +47 2350 0296

UK +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA +1 929-477-0448

Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

