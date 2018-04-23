

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company') 23 April 2018 Intermediate Capital Group plc - Final Results Update



The year end results of ICG Enterprise Trust plc (Ticker: ICGT) were erroneously released under the Company earlier today. This was corrected before market opening. As previously indicated, the final results for the Company are scheduled to be released on 22 May 2018.



Contacts:



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Andy Lewis Company Secretary, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7754



Helen Gustard/Susan Tether Corporate Communications, ICG PLC +44 (0) 20 3201 7770



