Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-04-23 11:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on April 23, 2018:



ISIN code LT0000670028 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB07024B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB07024B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2018-04-25 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-08-23 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,7 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,750 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,779 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,795 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 35 450 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 500 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 25 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 24 995 759,35 --------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.





Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.