Annual Report 2017 Active Biotech AB (publ)

Active Biotech's Annual Report 2017 is now available för download at www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com).





The Annual Report will only be digitally distributed. The English version will be available within short.

Lund, April 23, 2018

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel. +46 (0)46 192044

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties is in development for neurodegenerative diseases in partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ANYARA, an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com) for more information.

Active Biotech AB

PO Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund

Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00





This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11.30 am CET on April 23, 2018..

