Europcar Groupe (Paris:EUCAR) (Euronext Paris: EUCAR) announces the registration on April 20, 2018 of its 2017 Registration Document1 (Document de Référence) including its annual financial report with the French Autorité des marchés financiers under number R. 18-020.

This Registration Document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations. It is also available on Europcar Groupe's website, section "Investors"/ "Financial Information" (http://investors.europcar-group.com/

The following documents are included in the 2017 Registration Document:

the 2017 annual financial report;

the statutory auditors' reports and information relating to their fees;

the report of the Management Board;

the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance; and

the description of the share buy-back program.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar Europe's largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 130 countries and territories (including 16 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

Further details on our website:

https://investors.europcar-group.com/

1 Please note that this document is in French. A free translation in English will be available soon for convenience purposes.

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Europcar Press relations

Nathalie Poujol Marie-Anne Bénardais

+33 1 30 44 98 82

europcarpressoffice@europcar.com

or

Europcar / Investor relations

Olivier Gernandt

+33 1 30 44 91 44

olivier.gernandt@europcar.com

or

Elan Edelman

europcar@elanedelman.com

+33 1 86 21 51 56 or +33 1 86 21 50 38